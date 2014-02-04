Sharon Que debuts “Ether” at Re:View Gallery

New at Re:View–”Ether” by Sharon Que will be up through March 1.

It is a simple joy to encounter a body of artwork that is both plainspoken, yet somehow does all the talking for itself. “Ether,” a new solo exhibit by Sharon Que, which opened at Re:View Gallery on Saturday, January 25th, is a quietly but clearly beautiful show.

From left to right, “Focus of Lenses,” “Partial Globe,” “Globe Construction,” and “Full Shadow and Half Shadow.”

“Breath My Love” utilizes boxwood, brass and fiber–all materials of the violin-making trade.

This piece appears to contain a found stool, which upon further investigation is fabricated from wood and metal.

Que’s long experience as a luthier (violin-maker) and restorer is evident in the fine art output of the Ann Arbor-based artist, with immaculately constructed pieces that resemble little devices and instruments, executed in richly-detailed materials. The show carried motifs of delicate geometric etching into acrylic, wood and glass, and fields of repeating shapes—both of which seemed simultaneously simple and elaborate. The tension between hard materials, such as tangles of twisted nickel-plated rebar, and delicate devices—including an array of wood-mounted dimensional circles—makes for a thoroughly engaging show.

“Boblo” combines background geometrics with 3D objects to suggest the amusement park for which it is named.

The pattern within “My Distant Cloud” is created using magnetite and magnets.

“Dear Mr. Fantasy,” in etched acrylic and wood.

This is one to be revisited, ideally during the off-peak hours when the work might be observed with the same quietude and careful consideration that clearly informed its making.

A busy opening, leaving little time for quiet contemplation.

Also opening that night in the Gallery 2 space was “Momentary Space” by Brian Kritzman, associate professor in Industrial Design at Wayne State University.

“Lamps 1” by Brian Kriztman. Photo courtesy of Re:View