Southwest Holiday Fest braves the storm

Undeterred by winter weather warnings, this blogger dropped in on the Corktown/Mexicantown border this Saturday, December 14th, to pay a visit to the Southwest Holiday Fest, which included a member art festival at the 555 Gallery, performances by Motor City Cabaret and Ballet Folklorico at Matrix Theatre Company, and Birdhouse Biennale and holiday market at Detroit Farm & Garden. The 555 had its annual wrap-up/member art show going on, as well as a holiday mini-mart featuring local artists and craftspeople.

Photography by Ali Elisabeth Lapetina at the 555.

Work by Nathan Detroit at the 555.

Work by ceramic artist and sculptor Chelsea Wagner at the 555.

Over at Detroit Farm & Garden, they’ve been staying busy in the slow season, with a Birdhouse Biennale curated by Brian that opened on Saturday, December 7th.

DF&G owner Jeff Klein made this “futurist construction” birdhouse.

Many local artists joined the birdhouse fun, including this charming offering, which featured artwork and a climbing wall, by the enigmatic Michael Bridgetson, of the Tzarinas of the Plane.

Some very modernist offerings, including this untitled piece by Kelson Helbig.

Hopefully, the festivities were not dampened too much by the big winter storm that left Detroit buried last weekend. As the holidays draw upon us, it seems everyone is putting their best art forward!