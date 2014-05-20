Sugar Man located: Rodriguez packs the Masonic

Rodriguez, center stage before a packed house at the Masonic Temple.

Attendance was lively at the Sixto Rodriguez concert on Tuesday, May 13th, which took place at the Masonic Temple in an area once known as the Cass Corridor—a neighborhood that has changed rapidly, much in the style of the captivating pencil drawing animation of the documentary, “Searching for Sugar Man,” which chronicles Rodriguez’s amazing Cinderella story with the international recognition that escaped him in his native Detroit. Based on the fact that Rodriguez remained largely unknown in America until the release and subsequent 2013 Best Documentary Film Oscar win for “Searching for Sugar Man,” it seems reasonable to assume that the majority of the packed crowd at the Masonic was drawn by the documentary, which presents a fascinating portrait of a man who perhaps was not eluded by fame, so much as ill-designed for it. Even having connected with a massive fan base, the humility with which Rodriguez acknowledged and accepted his change in recognition is reminiscent of other Cass Corridor artists, such as sculptor Jerome Ferretti, who is also featured in the documentary.

The night at the Masonic was nothing so much as a celebration of Rodriguez, with the crowd shouting requests and screaming, “We love you!” to which he repeatedly replied, “I know it’s just the drinks, but I love you too.” The evening’s opener was Wilson, a Brooklyn-based three piece fronted by a UK-native songstress very much in the style of Regina Spektor, with a rollicking two-song segue by one of Rodriguez’s daughters, Sandra Rodriguez-Kennedy, who also accompanied him on his South African tour in the documentary.

Overall, it was a touching evening of celebration, with Metro Detroiters eager for the fresh chance to express their appreciation for an interesting and deserving figure from music history. In a tragic footnote, it seems that documentary director Malik Bendjelloul has taken his own life, the same week as this concert in Detroit, for reasons unknown. One hopes his work, and the figures whose lives have been changed by it, remain in the collective consciousness.