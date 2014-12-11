“The Chess Show” makes complicated moves at Popps Packing

Friendly competition, taking place over “The Butcher Block” by Chris Zagacki.

Chess, anyone? It was a good old-fashioned chess brawl over at Popps Packing on Friday, December 5th, in celebration of the chess-themed group show. Participants were invited to contribute a chess set of their own design, and the offerings were as intricate and varied as the show’s eponymous inspiration. With chess laid out in every dimension and every imaginable material, the scene was set for impromptu chess matches, which were ongoing throughout the night. Here’s just a sampling of some of the works on display, through the show’s run, which continues until January 17th of the coming year.

“Leather Chess” by Mary Fortuna, replete with her signature handworked style.

“Chess Set” by Andrew Krieger, with pieces whimsically wrought from branch segments.

The minimalist “Studies of a Chess Set” by Ruth Koelewyn.

A breathtaking, massively-scaled set of clockwork chess figures by Andy Malone, the “1967 Rebellion Chess Set” deals with the ’67 riots.

The haunting “Rope Queen” by Naishu Hu and Wei He.

Gallerist Graem Whyte explains the process of extrusion-molding his “Extrusion ’59” chess set, paired with Aaron Blendowski’s laser-cut-leather “Endgame” board.

Meanwhile, across the street at the newly annexed Popps storefront was “Tread Lightly For This Ground May Be Hollow,” an inspired and intense installation by resident Robbie Rowlands. Through a barely conceivable process of segmentation, Rowlands has managed to literally peel pieces of the semi-demolished spaces that the Popps team seeks to progressively rehabilitate or reclaim through artist residencies.

A corner of the garage tentacles into the yard, in this installation by Robbie Rowlands.

The effect is jarring, with equal measures of whimsey and menace, like a Tim Burton movie set that has spilled over into reality. Removed stairs leave the viewer at floor level for one room of installation, giving the sense of being only inches tall. Elsewhere, the expectation of a corridor is disturbingly disrupted by the walls intersecting at a vanishing point.

The strange, forced perspective of Rowland’s installation.

Artist Corrie Baldauf braves the infinity room installation, wedging herself into the vanishing point of the room.

Overall, a wonderful night of openings for Popps, and shows not to be missed. Check and mate!