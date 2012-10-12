The new 555 Gallery officially opens house

It’s a banner year for the 555 Gallery in their new space.

In an outcome which proves that sometimes the good must be relinquished for the best, the 555 Gallery had the official opening of their new nonprofit gallery, learning center and artist studio space in Mexicantown — formerly the home of the Detroit 3rd Police Precinct, now renewed and revamped in collaboration with Southwest Solutions.

A picture from the dedication ceremony in September.

Some artifacts of the building’s former incarnation as the 3rd Precinct include the holding cell block.

Though the space had a soft opening in April, and 555 has been functioning in Mexicantown for over a year, this opening marks a triumphant moment for the organization, which withstood jeopardy over its future after being ejected from their former location on Grand River, a space that represented thousands of hours of sweat equity on the part of the 555 and their supporters.

Works on display or in the process of being hung include “Magalys on Washboard” by Yvette Rock.

I dropped by to check out the newly reminted facility, and spoke briefly with artist and Education Director Liz Sutton, who managed to juggle giving me a tour as she prepared for an drop-in figure drawing class, taking place from 7-10 pm on three consecutive Thursdays this month (the 11th, 18th and 25th). The class represents one of the initial offerings in public arts curriculum that the gallery plans to offer.

The figure drawing studio.

Executive Director Carl Goines and Creative Director Monte Martinez were on hand, working together in the figure-drawing classroom on a mosaic sculpture. Outside the gallery, facing Vernor, is the sculpture they created for the Art Prize competition.

The sculpture has a number of pieces which were designed to converge, but are currently expanding into the display space outside the gallery.

Art enthusiasts are invited to check out upcoming events and opportunities to support the gallery, as well as come down and experience the new space, still in the process of coming together, for themselves. There are also a limited amount of spaces available for artist studios. Upcoming events include an Octoberfest Music Festival from October 19-21, and the Latin Music Masquerade Ball on October 27.

An artist at work in one of the studio spaces.

Good work to the 555, an inspiring case study in how to rise from the ashes.