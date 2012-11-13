The year in re:view

Simone DeSousa (far left) is Re:View’s owner and Gallery Director, as well as an artist in her own right.

Saturday, November 10 was the opening for the latest show at the Re:View Contemporary Gallery in Midtown. Re:Collect 2012 runs from November 10-December 22, and is a group show that includes work from artists who participated Re:View’s 2012 exhibition program: Adam Shirley, Cedric Tai, Graem Whyte, Greg Fadell, Ian Swanson, Kate Silvio, Matthew Zacharias, Megan Heeres, Niagara and Simone DeSousa (also Re:View’s owner and Gallery Director).

Branches were an unintentional theme of the exhibition, with branch-related imagery cropping up in a number of pieces.

The opening included existing work from the year’s previous exhibitions, as well as at least one new piece—an installation of slowly-rotating plastic fir trees, painstakingly hand-assembled by conceptual artist Megan Heeres out of something on the order of 5,000 zip ties. Encountered at the opening, Heeres waxed enthusiastically about zip ties as one of her preferred mediums, and confided her disappointment that over the years it’s become harder to find made-in-America zip ties. International sourcing aside, the trees fall somewhere into a mode of appealing esthetic incongruity to the standard-issue Xmas displays that will soon be appearing everywhere.

“34 South LaVista Blvd” by Megan Heeres.

Some other standouts from the wide array of work on display: “Shut Up and Drive”—a Lichtenstein-esque offering from Detroit notable Niagara, “Tag Formation ‘1-8’” by Bryan Baker (best know for his engaging dice configurations rendered by letterpress), and “Interrupted”—a triptych of sorts by Dennis Hayes IV, executed across the surface of three manila envelopes.

“Shut Up and Drive” by Niagara.

“Interrupted” by Dennis Hayes IV.