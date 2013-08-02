To the races: Pinewood Derby II at Popps Packing puts the fun in fundraising

A renegade hailstorm was not enough to rain on the parade at Popps Packing in Hamtramck last Saturday, July 27th, where the Pinewood Derby II fundraiser was held, much to the delight of participants and art groupies of all ages. The Pinewood Derby is a racing and fundraising tradition created by the Boy Scouts of America; the first was held in 1953 by Cub Scout Pack 280C of Manhattan Beach, Calif. and became an instant and enduring hit. The magazine Boy’s Life offered plans for the track and car, which featured “four wheels, four nails, and three blocks of wood,” as well as the rules of the road: “The Derby is run in heats — two to four cars starting by gravity from a standstill on a track and run down a ramp to a finish line unaided. The track is an inclined ramp with wood strips down the center to guide the cars.”