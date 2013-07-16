Unholy Water rising fast at the MOCAD

In a Dr. Sushi Matinee at the MOCAD (a Knight Arts grantee) on Sunday, July 14th, the band Unholy Water turned in an eclectic and experimental/ambient music performance that featured wind chimes, glassware and a homemade digiridoo, among other things.

Unholy Water performs within their motley stage set-up.

The trio, comprised of three young musicians named Ben, Sierra and Connor, was formed following an impromptu team-up that resulted in a third-place finish at last winter’s Ambient Jam. On the gentle demand for more music, the three formed Unholy Water, and have been well-received in their early shows, including Noise Brunch at the Jam Handy building. This seven-minute video of the Jam Handy performance is currently all that the vast Internet can offer in the way of Unholy Water (aside from the short clip I shot at the MOCAD, above), and also is the sole representative of their body of early work, as they recently suffered the loss of the computer containing their catalog. The trio seemed surprisingly even-keel in the wake of such a loss, seemingly governed by an unshakable take-it-as-it-comes outlook.

Sierra (left) on glassware, Ben on chimes.

Connor on the digiridoo he made.

And come it does. Even during the short exchange we had following their performance at the MOCAD, Unholy Water landed another gig, which means the coming months will offer you three opportunities to catch their act in person: on August 2 at Found Sound record shop, during Scrummage Fest on August 25, and another gig lined up for September 23.

Dr. Sushi was hustling to make sushi for a voracious crowd which included a bike group led by Back Alley Bikes.

Other acts of the day included Whatever, and Lenny Stoofy and the Ice Cream Gang (above), who sang mostly about ice cream.

A novel performance, indeed.

Hopefully more news and show dates will be forthcoming, as this blogger has gently demanded a way to keep up with the band online, and Unholy Water seems formed on and responsive to the principle of giving the gentle demanders what they want.

Roll on, ya’ll.