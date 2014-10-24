Weekend preview: a bag full of October treats!

“The Spirit Post,” an ofrenda by yours truly, Knight Arts blogger rsharp. Photo courtesy of Carrie Morris

Tonight, Friday, October 24th, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. is the opening for the second annual exhibit of “Ofrendas” for Día de los Muertos, a group show hosted by the DIA. Twenty-eight artists have contributed ofrendas to this colorful special exhibit, which will run from through November 2nd, concurrent with the traditional Mexican holiday that takes place from November 1-2. The reception will be followed at 8 p.m. with a few remarks about the exhibit by Detroit Council Member Raquel Castaneda-Lopez, in addition to a short preview of the Michigan Opera Theater’s “Frida” opera performed by singer Catalina Cuervo from 8:10-8:20 p.m. An behind-the-scenes peek at an ofrenda for Robin Williams, one of many beautiful works in the group show.

Themes for the DIA ofrendas include memorials to family members and friends; victims of violent crime; the origins of the Mexican ofrenda tradition; artists; celebrities; Mexican women dedicated to the arts, science, politics and social activism; missing women in the towns on the Mexican-American border; pets; immigrants who died while traveling to the United States; Detroit’s abandoned buildings; and the United States Postal Service (USPS), among others. While some of the traditional elements of ofrendas, such as food and cut flowers, are not able to be a part of the installation, the artists collectively have come up with ingenious workarounds to bring blazing variety and excitement to this popular show, expanded from last year to even greater proportions.

Don’t miss California collage artist Phil Rached at 555 Gallery.

This is just one of many exciting events taking place, including 555 Gallery’s pumpkin-painting event yesterday, which created beautiful pieces to be donated to a children’s hospital for Halloween. 555 is currently hosting a jaw-dropping collage show by Phil Rached, “Everything is Made of Everything Else,” the centerpiece of which is an astounding skeleton against a background of thousands of pieces of patchworked sky. The show will run through November 2nd and is not to be missed.

“Jump Rope” by Kathleen Rashid. Image courtesy of the artist

Also on tap this weekend: the opening reception for a gallery-based discussion of Marsha Music’s essay, “The Kidnapped Children of Detroit,” will be from 7-10 p.m. this Saturday, October 25th, at 9338 Campau. Music plans to read segments from her essay, which can be read here, at 8 p.m. All are welcome.

Don’t let the October chill put a damper on your weekend!