Weekend preview: EXCHANGE brings Chicago to Detroit

Holding up our end of the bargain: Detroit to host Chicago in a month-long exhibition, which will run through March 16.

This weekend marks the double-opening of EXCHANGE, an art event that invites a cadre of nine Chicago-based artists to exhibit here in Detroit, fair trade for the contingent of eleven Detroit artists who stormed the Second City last month for a group exhibition at the Chicago Artists’ Coalition (CAC). Now it’s Detroit’s turn to play host, and opening events will be held on Saturday, February 23rd, at both the Public Pool Art Space in downtown Hamtramck and the CAVE space at the Russell Industrial Center. The shows will close on March 16.

Stacia Yeapanis. “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For #1<“, 2012. Found magazines and T-pins. Detail. Photo credit: Helen Maureen Cooper, © Stacia Yeapanis

The two receptions will overlap, with the opening at Public Pool running from 7-10 p.m. and will be featuring work by Jenny Kendler, Kathryn Trumbull Fimreite and Stacia Yeapani. CAVE will be running from 6-9 p.m. and feature work by Melika Bass, Sarah Belknap and Joseph Belknap, Gwynne Johnson, Homa Shojaie and Eric Wall.

Homa Shojaie, “Cocoon”, 2011. Warps of Raw Canvas, 2′x2′x12′. © Homa Shojaie

The show at the CAC featured the work of Detroiters including Design 99, Taurus Burns, Jessica Frelinghuysen, Scott Hocking, Chido Johnson (curator of the internation “Love Library”), Nicola Kuperus (who was part of Public Pool’s last group show, CONTORTED), Faina Lerman, Adam Lee Miller, Clinton Snider, Vince Troia and Graem Whyte. Now the Detroit community has an exciting chance to catch up with the Chicago scene, meet some new faces and continue to forge and foster connections generated by the Chicago-based half of the EXCHANGE project.

Wherever you find yourself this weekend, may it be full of bright ideas!