Weekend preview: “Mobile Homestead” opening at MOCAD & “Able Objects” closing at Public Pool

This Saturday, May 11, promises to be an extravaganza of household objects made art, as Public Pool hosts the closing of “ Able Objects ,” sculpture by Real OK Design (a.k.a. artist Aaron Blendowski), with an interactive appearance by Blendowski to demonstrate his candle-making skills, accompanied by live music performed by Behind the Times featuring Benjamin Teague. Attendees are invited to bring their own vessel for candle-making (beer can, old glass or hub cap) and take a candle home as their very own art object/useful household item, all depending on their perspective. The event will run from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday at Public Pool, with wax and wick provided.

Unsatisfied to limit the scope of art to mere objects within the home, the MOCAD pushes one step farther with the long-anticipated opening of the “Mobile Homestead” by late artist Mike Kelley, which will stand as a permanent (or at least semi-permanent, given its mobile nature) installation on the grounds of the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (a Knight Arts grantee). The piece is literally an entire home, chipped off and dislocated from suburbia to return to the city in a symbolic reversal of the population exodus in the wake of the 1960s riots and Detroit’s abandonment by the very industrial giants that had helped to build it. The sculpture is apparently equipped to move and is theoretically engaged in strategic missions through the city. Home is where the heart is, and this heart is on tour.