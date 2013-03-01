Weekend preview: MOCAD, SOUP and Detroit Future Media

As we bid an enthusiastic farewell to winter and spring into March, there’s a weekend full of events all based around building a better future.

Photo by Corine Vermeulen

For your forward-looking Friday pleasure, The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (a Knight Arts grantee) is holding a release party for the exhibition catalog of the Summer 2012 exhibition, “Post-Industrial Complex,” curated by Katie McGowan and Jon Brumit. The survey and exhibition have been compiled into a source book highlighting the ingenuity and craftsmanship of a wide range of Detroiters in the realm of human-scale production, a movement becoming increasingly necessary to secure a future model of sustainable production. MOCAD, 4454 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-6622; www.mocadetroit.org Come out to see the future of digital media education in Detroit.

Detroit Future is hosting its first-ever Meet Up to showcase the work being done so far in Detroit Future Schools, a program that pairs graduates of the 20-week Detroit Future Media program with teachers in order to design and implement digital media arts-integrated curriculum into the lives of K-12 students in the Detroit school system. The Meet Up is being held on Saturday, March 2 from 12-4 p.m. at the Allied Media Projects office (4126 Third St., Detroit; http://alliedmedia.org/) and will showcase the work done thus far this year by the artists, teachers and students involved in the 2013 program.

At SOUP, every vote counts toward funding a future endeavor.

Finally, if you’re still hungry for future development come Sunday, it’s time for another helping of Detroit SOUP, a monthly dinner funding micro-grants for creative projects in Detroit. SOUP’s on this Sunday, March 3 at the Jam Handy Building (2900 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit; http://detroitsoup.com), and the $5 admission gets you soup, salad, bread, and a vote for one of the worthy proposals, which will begin presenting at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be around 7:30 p.m.).