Weekend preview: Ocelot Print Shop grand opening

Printed in-shop, the info on the Ocelot Print Shop open house.

Saturday, June 1st marks the grand opening of Ocelot Community Print Shop, with an introductory open house taking place from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at their headquarters in the Cass Corridor Neighborhood Development Corporation (CCNDC), which opened its doors to Ocelot, offering them space in the recent expansion of their offices. The opening itself will feature performance art by the Tzarinas of the Plane, as well as a hip-hop performance by Bryce, owner of Detroit Recordings. The main attraction, of course, will be a chance to tour the shop facilities and be a part of the Ocelot corps of members.

Co-owner Stacey Malasky dreams big and plans thoroughly.

Co-owner Kinga Osz-Kemp discusses layout options on a project in progress.

Shop membership is built on the three-tier structure, the simplest being to rent shop time for $12 per hour. People looking for a home base for a regular screenprinting business can also buy monthly memberships, which allots them 30 hours for $90 per month (or for $100 per month, a membership can be shared between two people). Shop Supporters are folks with sheer love of the game; for one-time donations ranging between $250-$1,000, supporters receive 15 percent off classes, $10 hourly rates, a limited edition ‘thank you’ gift, and special invites to Ocelot events.

The shop is all geared up and has begun working jobs, but June 1st will be opening of outside membership.

The classes are part of Ocelot’s mission to explore the medium of screenprinting in commercial and fine art, but also within community. While the shop will thrive on the connections between printers and artists, sharing resources and drawing strength in collaboration, Ocelot is determined to extend knowledge to a new generation of screenprinters of all ages. They have partnered with Allied Media Projects to facilitate their screenprinting program, and hope to continue to work with other organizations that want to create or execute screenprinting as part of their curriculum. They also offer classes open to the public, the first of which is Intro to Textile Screenprinting, which will take place toward the end of June. All prospective members will also need to attend a 1-hour free orientation for shop training. More information should be available on their new website, slated to launch on the day of the opening: www.ocelotprintshop.com.

Co-owners and Ocelotters Bayard Kurth, Kinga Osz-Kemp and Stacey Malasky, so good it hurts.