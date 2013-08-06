Weekend review/preview: concerts with a cause, creative limitations and collectors’ delights

With another action-packed weekend in an unusually cool summer behind us, here’s the wrap-up for anything you may have missed! Over on the East side on Saturday, August 3rd, the Backpack Music Festival returned to Belle Isle, for an exercise in concertgoing with a philanthropic bent. The festival, which features techno, house, funk, electronic and hip-hop performances, as well as visual art installations, serves as a fundraiser, with the price of admission being either $20 or a backpack full of school supplies to be donated to Metro Detroit K-12 students.

From the 2012 Backpack Music Festival.

Saturday was also the closing night event for the Black, White & Red Show at the Funhouse Gallery in the Russell Industrial Center. The large group show restricted participants to this three-color palette, and the closing night action included live music.

Image courtesy of the Funhouse Gallery website

For those with a love of collecting music, the Detroit Public Library held a one-day sale, on Saturday as well, offering thousands of selections from their LP and vinyl collection for a breathtaking $1 apiece, with proceeds going to benefit the E. Azalia Hackley Collections of the Detroit Public Library. Quite the golden opportunity for the enclave of collectors and vinyl lovers that continues to thrive here in the city.

Image courtesy of Butter Projects