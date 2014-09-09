Weekend wrap-up: fall arts-a-go-go!

With Labor Day out of the way early this September, the fall lineup has come in with a roar, during a weekend full of classic Detroit revelries and new classics in the making. The unsinkable Dally in the Alley survived its 37th year, notwithstanding a transformer fire that cut the late-night portion shorter than usual (with collateral damage sadly including the anticipated set by perennial favorites Pink Lightning). Motor City’s always burning, they say, and the Dally, which ran 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 6th, proved them right. As always, a truly fun time, and a great occasion to catch an action-packed line-up of Detroit’s favorite music makers.

The Last Record Shop at Public Pool.

From the real to the fictional, Public Pool art space celebrated the opening of The Last Record Shop, a group show featuring many of the contributors to Public Pool’s efforts this year. Each participant was invited to produce album art and liner notes for a fictional band, taking the age-old pastime of generating fake band names to artistic new heights. The show will run through October 18th, and is not to be missed by art lovers or vinyl nostalgics.

Some of The Last Record Shop offerings, by Luke Pebler, Robert Penny, and Jeff Stevens, respectively. Photos courtesy of Public Pool

Finally, as the Eastern Market makes a long-overdue move to capitalize on the low-traffic side of weekends (the Saturday Farmer’s Market being destination one for Metro Detroiters of all stripes), Eastern Market Sundays are in full effect, and will continue to run through September.

It’s a alternative shopper’s paradise, with second-hand treasures, antiques, crafts, and something called the Detroit Beard Collective. In addition to material wonders, Sheds 2 & 3 hosted a live rotation of captivating musicians, mondo-sized Jenga and dominoes, courtesy of Romeo Woodworks, and art installations by Jason J. Ferguson and others.

Abigail Alwin on cello in Shed 2.

Works by Jason J. Ferguson.

Only the serious need apply for mondo-Jenga.

“A Come In Space” installation.

All in all, an action-packed weekend, full of triumph and disaster, and a herald of much more. Stay tuned, Detroiters, the best of 2014 is yet to come!