Welcome to Detroit’s newest art journal, “∞ mile”
Built on the creative organizational prowess of curator and arts administrator Jennifer Junkermeier in collaboration with artist, writer and teacher Stephen Garret Dewyer comes ∞ mile, a new monthly journal of “art + culture(s) in Detroit.” The inaugural issue debuted in late December, with features by both co-founders, as well as a treatise on diversity within the Detroit art scene by artist Osman Khan, a contributor to the MOCAD’s (IN)HABITATION exhibit; an eclectic musing on Detroit’s continuing struggle for identity by Shoshanna Utchenik, a participant in last summer’s U-Build-It interactive installation at Public Pool; a photo essay on Athens, Greece, by Jam Handy homesteader Eleni Zaharopoulos; and an essay by Cedric Tai, a popular performer at the MOCAD’s 2013 Monster Drawing Rally, on the inherent contradictions and racial implications of life in Detroit.
A infographic from Osman Kahn’s article, “Set Strait.”
From Eleni Zaharopoulos’s photo essay, “Athens Lifted.” The new issue is hot off the e-presses and full of goodness, including a beautifully freeform essay on, among other things, Michael Heizer’s controversial work, “Dragged Mass,” by Mary Anderson and Richard Haley; a photo essay by George Rahme on a 2005 installation work, “Receiver of Stolen Goods;” and an illuminating tribute by Ed Fraga, shedding light on his late friend and artistic colleague, Mary Ann Aitkin.
A piece of George Rahme’s “Receiver of Stolen Goods,” an installation that invited public participation.
The second issue release party will take place on Saturday, January 18, from 7-10 p.m. at the Cass Cafe. Organizers and contributors have reason to celebrate indeed, ∞ mile is already finding its voice and its place in the Detroit art scene.
Cass Cafe: 4620 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-831-1400; www.casscafe.com
