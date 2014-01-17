Welcome to Detroit’s newest art journal, “∞ mile”

A infographic from Osman Kahn’s article, “Set Strait.”

From Eleni Zaharopoulos’s photo essay, “Athens Lifted.” The new issue is hot off the e-presses and full of goodness, including a beautifully freeform essay on, among other things, Michael Heizer’s controversial work, “Dragged Mass,” by Mary Anderson and Richard Haley; a photo essay by George Rahme on a 2005 installation work, “Receiver of Stolen Goods;” and an illuminating tribute by Ed Fraga, shedding light on his late friend and artistic colleague, Mary Ann Aitkin.

A piece of George Rahme’s “Receiver of Stolen Goods,” an installation that invited public participation.

The second issue release party will take place on Saturday, January 18, from 7-10 p.m. at the Cass Cafe. Organizers and contributors have reason to celebrate indeed, ∞ mile is already finding its voice and its place in the Detroit art scene.