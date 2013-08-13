With “Factory Setting,” textile manufacturing looms large at 2739 Edwin

The newest installation at 2739 Edwin takes on a topic that is of great interest to me as a former Garment District worker. Artist Tsz Yan Ng draws upon her firsthand childhood experience in textile manufacturing, as well and her more recent experience in architectural production, to create “Factory Setting: the space of labor,” which will run every Saturday between now and the closing reception on Saturday, September 7 from 6-9 p.m.

Image courtesy of 2739 Edwin and the artist

The plan for the show is the installation of a room-sized loom, upon which Ng will weave a large-scale blended photographic image of the space and activities of the clothing factory during the gallery’s Saturday hours. The source images are by Shanghai-based photographer But-Sou Lai. Visitors are encouraged to witness the weaving and engage with the artist, perhaps gaining insight into the process necessary to produce this image (and other textiles that may be taken for granted within American society). The weaving will end at 6 p.m. on September 7th at the beginning of the closing reception.

The gallery space, on Edwin Street in Hamtramck.

In the words of gallery owner Steve Pantone, “The show is really about the process as much as the finished object, so it really didn’t make sense to have an opening. Rather, the show is open each Saturday from 1-5 p.m. so that people can see the ‘weaving’ taking place.” Pantone feels the show will be an interesting comparison point to the upcoming group show at the MOCAD (a Knight Arts grantee), “The Past is Present,” a collection of 15 newly-commissioned murals that echo the 80th anniversary of the famous Deigo Rivera mural “Detroit Industry,” commissioned by the DIA.

“One Big Union” (2012) by Andrea Bowers. Image courtesy of MOCAD and the artist

A great end-of-summer lead into an exciting fall; be sure to get over to 2739 Edwin gallery and see what emerges.