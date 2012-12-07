Your weekend preview: MOCAD, INCA, Everything is Terrible

Whether the coming holidays have you up or down, it’s always a good idea to take some time for yourself. If you’re like me, art-based adventures recharge the spirit, so here are a few suggestions for the coming weekend.

The Monster Drawing rally is your chance to see some of your favorite Detroit artists at work!

MOCAD New Wave presents Monster Drawing Rally: 4454 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-6622; mocadetroit.org Friday, December 7, 8 p.m. to midnight Admission: $10 Monster Drawing Rally is a live drawing event and fundraiser benefitting the MOCAD (a Knight Arts grantee). More than 90 artists will participate in the event, with 30 at a time drawing in three-hour shifts. As the art is made, it will be hung and available for purchase, with proceeds to support MOCAD programming.

Let’s find out together, shall we?

Everything Is Terrible! at Corktown Cinema: 2051 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit; 313-473-9238; corktowncinema.com Friday, December 7, doors open at 9:30 p.m. and show is at 10 p.m. Admission: $10 EIT! works with found-footage, creating VHS collage that highlights humanity in its raw, unglorified glory. Celebrating its fifth annual holiday special with a theater tour, EIT! will be on-hand at Corktown Cinema to present their latest holiday handiwork for all to see.

Chelsea Knight: “I Lay Claim To You,” 2009. Image courtesy of the artist

Enduring Sometimes Warring at Institue for Neo Connotative Action (INCA): 750 Delaware St., Detroit; www.incainstitute.org Sunday, December 9 2012, 6-9 p.m. INCA presents its seventh and final happening for the 2012 season, with a show curated by by Ulrika Gomm and Clara López. During the evening, Chelsea Knight’s “I Lay Claim To You” will be playing, and Barbara Hammer’s “Dyketactics” will be screened one time. Malin Arnell’s performance, “Possession Principle, Flames of Protection” and Broadside Press participation will happen throughout the evening.