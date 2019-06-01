Editorial Style

In Knight Foundation communications we prefer certain styles for some terms. The Associated Press Stylebook is our style guide.

John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

On first reference always use our full name. When it starts a sentence or when helpful, use “The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.”

Never use “&” in the name.

Use “Knight Foundation” (without “the”) on second and subsequent references.

Do not use KF.

Alberto Ibargüen

CEO and president of Knight Foundation since July 2005. Ibargüen’s full biography is here.

His last name is pronounced eh-BAR-gwen.

Knight communities

Capitalize and use Associated Press style: Aberdeen, South Dakota; Akron, Ohio; Biloxi, Mississippi; Boulder, Colorado; Bradenton, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbia, South Carolina; Columbus, Georgia; Detroit; Duluth, Minnesota; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Gary, Indiana; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Lexington, Kentucky; Long Beach, California; Macon, Georgia; Miami; Milledgeville, Georgia. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Palm Beach County, Florida; Philadelphia; San Jose, California; St. Paul, Minnesota; State College, Pennsylvania; Tallahassee, Florida; Wichita, Kansas.

Knight brothers

Do not capitalize “brothers.”

URLs

knightfoundation.org

knightblog.org

knightarts.org

knightcities.org

newschallenge.org

informationneeds.org

infotoolkit.org

knightcomm.org

knightcommission.org

knightcommunications.org

knightlogo.org

searchlightsandsunglasses.org

edshift.org

Commissions

Do not refer to just “The Knight Commission” on first reference because there are two. The Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics was founded in 1991 (knightcommission.org) and the Knight Commission on the Information Needs of Communities in a Democracy was founded in 2008 (knightcomm.org).

Design stylebook and logo usage