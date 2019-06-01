Editorial Style
In Knight Foundation communications we prefer certain styles for some terms. The Associated Press Stylebook is our style guide.
John S. and James L. Knight Foundation
On first reference always use our full name. When it starts a sentence or when helpful, use “The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.”
- Never use “&” in the name.
- Use “Knight Foundation” (without “the”) on second and subsequent references.
- Do not use KF.
Alberto Ibargüen
- CEO and president of Knight Foundation since July 2005. Ibargüen’s full biography is here.
- His last name is pronounced eh-BAR-gwen.
Knight communities
Capitalize and use Associated Press style: Aberdeen, South Dakota; Akron, Ohio; Biloxi, Mississippi; Boulder, Colorado; Bradenton, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbia, South Carolina; Columbus, Georgia; Detroit; Duluth, Minnesota; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Gary, Indiana; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Lexington, Kentucky; Long Beach, California; Macon, Georgia; Miami; Milledgeville, Georgia. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Palm Beach County, Florida; Philadelphia; San Jose, California; St. Paul, Minnesota; State College, Pennsylvania; Tallahassee, Florida; Wichita, Kansas.
Knight brothers
Do not capitalize “brothers.”
URLs
- knightfoundation.org
- knightblog.org
- knightarts.org
- knightcities.org
- newschallenge.org
- informationneeds.org
- infotoolkit.org
- knightcomm.org
- knightcommission.org
- knightcommunications.org
- knightlogo.org
- searchlightsandsunglasses.org
- edshift.org
Commissions
Do not refer to just “The Knight Commission” on first reference because there are two. The Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics was founded in 1991 (knightcommission.org) and the Knight Commission on the Information Needs of Communities in a Democracy was founded in 2008 (knightcomm.org).
Design stylebook and logo usage
Please see knightfoundation.org/communications/logos for our usage guide.