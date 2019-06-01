Knight Communications
Congratulations on your funding from Knight Foundation. This section of our site includes a stylebook, logos and other materials you may need to communicate your work and your partnership with us effectively.
Messaging: Refer to this section for approved wording about what we do and key messages related to our mission.
Logos and Signs: Knight logos, photos of staff members and signs ready for printing are available here.
Editorial Style: The stylebook provides guidelines on how to refer to us on your site and in promotional materials.
Reach out to a member of our communications team if you have additional questions, or email [email protected].
Communications
VP/Communications
Director/Digital Strategy and Design
Director/Communications
Officer/Communications
Executive Assistant/Communications