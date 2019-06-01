Technology. Journalism. Community Engagement.

On Feb. 13–14, 2017 in Miami, journalists, foundation leaders and civic organizers weighed in on the changing national landscape and how leaders can help their communities be informed about and engaged in addressing pressing issues.

Now in its 10th year, Knight Foundation’s Media Learning Seminar brings together leaders and funders from across the country to discuss ways to promote more informed and engaged communities.

This year’s sessions focused on:

Changing media industry – and what that means for cities and communities;

Climate change – how communities from Miami to Alaska are responding, and what changes the new administration might implement;

Future tech trends – what foundations and civic leaders can do to both prepare for their effects and use them to their best advantage.

Breakout sessions tacked the latest trends in giving days, community indicator reports, design thinking and storytelling. Speakers included Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron, futurist Amy Webb and more.

View insights from the 2017 seminar.

Stay tuned for details on the 2018 Media Learning Seminar.