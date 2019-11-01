Funding options

Many requests for grants come to us through letters of inquiry. However, several other important funding opportunities are available.

Knight Arts Challenge

In Akron, Ohio, Detroit, South Florida, and St. Paul, Minnesota, we use annual challenges to find ideas in the arts that build community. There are three simple rules: The idea must be about the arts, the project must take place in or benefit the local community, and winners must find other funding to match Knight Foundation’s support. For more information and to apply, please visit knightarts.org.

Knight Cities Challenge

The Knight Cities Challenge offers a share of $5 million for the best ideas to make the 26 Knight communities more successful, focusing on attracting and retaining talent, expanding opportunity and promoting civic engagement. The annual challenge opens in October. For more information and to apply, visit knightcities.org.

Knight News Challenge

The Knight News Challenge awards as much as $6 million a year for innovative ideas that develop platforms, tools and services to transform how we access and use information. For more information and to apply, please visit newschallenge.org.

Donor-advised funds