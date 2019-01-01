Evaluation Resource for Grantees

As the leader of a project or organization, you may be asking yourself the following questions:

How do I know if our project or organization is making an impact?

How can I use evaluation to strengthen our project or organization?

I’m not sure how to write a good survey or data collection tool; how do I begin?

To help you through this process, we have compiled a list of sample evaluation tools that we have found meaningful and relevant to our data collection and assessment work. We hope that you will see this resource as a starting point for developing your own data collection strategy.

1. Data Collection Strategy Worksheet

This worksheet, from Knight’s report “IMPACT: A Practical Guide to Evaluating Community Information Projects,” is a good starting point for developing a data collection strategy. The worksheet will guide you through: identifying the objectives and purpose of your evaluation; determining which methods you will use to collect information; and deciding how you will communicate your findings.

2. Logic Model Template

The Logic Model Template, from Knight’s report “IMPACT: A Practical Guide to Evaluating Community Information Projects,”, will help you articulate the specific outcomes that you wish to see if your project is successful. It will also help you identify the indicators that will mark your progress toward achieving these outcomes.

3. Sample Logic Models

This document from Knight’s report “IMPACT: A Practical Guide to Evaluating Community Information Projects,” highlights two sample logic models from Community Information Projects that Knight has funded.

4. Community Information Toolkit

The Community Information Toolkit will help community leaders define and address key community information challenges, while also positioning their organizations as central conveners in their communities. The toolkit is a five-step process to assess the flow of local news and information and develop an action plan for improving it.

5. Survey to Measure Social Capital and Community Engagement

This survey, from our work with OurCommonPlace, a web platform for local community engagement in Akron, Ohio, is a tool to help you measure social capital and community engagement in your community.

6a. Sample Survey for Leadership and Community Service Program Graduates

6b. Sample Survey Editable Excel Spreadsheet Format

This survey, from our retrospective study of YouthBuild program alumni, is a tool for community service and leadership program leaders who wish to assess how their programs have affected participants’ skill development, attitudes and actions, specifically concerning civic engagement and leadership.

7. Sample Interview Protocol for Leadership and Community Service Program Graduates

Building on our retrospective study of YouthBuild program alumni, this interview protocol serves as an example of how to conduct in-person interviews with community service and leadership program participants.

8. Sample Training Participant Survey

This survey is a tool that can help assess the quality and effectiveness of training programs. The survey developed from our work with NPR to extend digital training to journalists.

9. Sample Fellowship Participant Survey

This survey is a tool for fellowship program leaders to identify the successes and opportunities for improvement within their programs. The survey developed out of our Knight fellowship program at the International Center for Journalists.

10. Sample Fellowship Follow-up Interview Protocol