You’re here because, like us, you believe the arts are the highest form of human expression. They describe beauty, speak to our soul, engage and enrich us. They celebrate our community’s diversity and our shared experience. The arts inspire.

It’s your turn to inspire Akron’s vibrant local arts scene and enrich the city’s neighborhoods. The Knight Arts Challenge Akron is a $3 million, three-year initiative to draw the best and most innovative ideas out of local organizations and individuals seeking to engage and enrich the community through the arts. Whether you’re an independent artist, business, established arts institution, organization or individual – we want to hear from you. No idea is too large or too small, as long as it follows three basic rules