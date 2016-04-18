St. Paul
Photo courtesy Public Domain Productions
Congratulations to the 27 winning ideas in the Knight Arts Challenge St. Paul, announced October 11, 2016!
The Knight Arts Challenge draws the best and most innovative ideas out of local organizations and individuals seeking to transform the community through the arts. If you have a great idea in the arts, let us know. The challenge opens again in spring 2017.
There are three simple rules:
- The idea is about arts.
- The project takes place in or benefits St. Paul.
- You find other funding to match the Knight Foundation grant.
Read the FAQ to learn more. In addition, here’s a list of the 2016 winners and a catalog of all past challenge winners in four cities.
Finally, here are some insights from past winners:
- How they did it: Reaching new audiences with art by Ira Brooker, 4/6/2016
- How Knight Arts Challenge winners have raised funds to meet their match, by Neil de la Flor, 4/26/15
- Going from an arts startup to a leading organization by Anne Tschida, 4/11/16
- 4 tips for artists on working with local governments by J.C. Perez-Duthie, 4/18/16
- Bringing art to nontraditional spaces by Ira Brooker, 4/20/16
We accept ideas submitted in Spanish.
¿Preguntas? Lea: knightfoundation.org/knight-arts-challenge/stpaul/espanol
We accept ideas submitted in Hmong.
tau txais cov lus nug? nyem qhov no: knightfoundation.org/knight-arts-challenge/stpaul/hmong