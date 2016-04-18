Photo courtesy Sidewalk Festival of Performing Arts.

Congratulations to the 45 winners in the in the Knight Arts Challenge Detroit, announced November 3, 2016!

You’re here because, like us, you believe the arts are the highest form of human expression. They describe beauty, speak to our soul, engage and enrage. They celebrate our community’s diversity and etch our shared experience. The arts inspire.

It’s your turn to inspire Detroit’s vibrant local arts scene and enrich the city’s neighborhoods.

The Knight Arts Challenge Detroit seeks to draw the best and most innovative ideas out of local organizations and individuals seeking to engage and enrich the community through the arts. Whether you’re an independent artist, business, established arts institution, organization or individual – we want to hear from you.

No idea is too large or too small, as long as it follows three basic rules

Your idea is about arts. Your project takes place in or benefits Detroit. You find other funding to match Knight Foundation’s grant.

Finally, here are some insights from past winners:

