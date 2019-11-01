Miami
Photo courtesy Miami Light Project.
Congratulations to the 44 winning ideas in the Knight Arts Challenge Miami, announced Nov. 28, 2016!
You’re here because, like us, you believe the arts are the highest form of human expression. They describe beauty, speak to our soul, engage and enrage. They celebrate our community’s diversity and etch our shared experience. The arts inspire. The Knight Arts Challenge is a South Florida-based initiative to draw the best and most innovative ideas out of local organizations and individuals seeking to transform the community through the arts. If you have a great idea in the arts, let us know.
There are three simple rules:
- The idea is about arts.
- The project takes place in or benefits South Florida.
- You find other funding to match the Knight Foundation grant.
Read the FAQ to learn more. In addition, here are the 2015 Miami winners and a catalog of all past winners in four communities. We accept applications in Spanish and in Haitian Creole.
Finally, here are some insights from past winners:
- How they did it: Reaching new audiences with art by Ira Brooker, 4/6/2016
- How Knight Arts Challenge winners have raised funds to meet their match, by Neil de la Flor, 4/26/15
- Going from an arts startup to a leading organization by Anne Tschida, 4/11/16
- 4 tips for artists on working with local governments by J.C. Perez-Duthie, 4/18/16
- Bringing art to nontraditional spaces by Ira Brooker, 4/20/16
Se aceptan solicitudes en español.
Visita: www.knighfoundation.org/knight-arts-challenge/miami a aplicar. ¿Preguntas? Lea: knightfoundation.org/knight-arts-challenge/miami/espanol
Nou aksepte aplikasyon yo an kreyòl.
Ale: www.knightarts.org/knight-arts-challenge/miami pou aplike pou. Kesyon? li: knightfoundation.org/knight-arts-challenge/miami/kreyol