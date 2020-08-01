Learn more about the goal of Knight New Work 2020 in Adam Ganuza’s blog post.

Knight New Work 2020: Miami applications are open

As the global pandemic disrupts the means of experiencing the arts in person, artists are responding by creating innovative artworks and ways to experience them. To recognize, support and accelerate this creative virtuosity, Knight New Work 2020 will provide up to $500,000 to support Miami-area artists in developing groundbreaking art that reimagines how the performing arts are created and experienced.

Knight New Work 2020 is a two-part open call. In the first round, 15 to 20 artists and arts organizations will each receive $10,000 to develop new performing art works in the worlds of dance, music and theater that reflect and respond to the incredible times we are living in. Along with funding, the winners will receive mentorship from established artists and be connected to their peers to advance their work.

In the second round, a small group of the projects will be selected to receive further funding to fully produce and perform their finished work by the end of 2021.

Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, September 7. Apply now.