Knight Foundation works to foster informed and engaged communities, which we believe are essential for a healthy democracy. Our communities program supports the success of cities where brothers John S. and James L. Knight once published newspapers.

In South Florida, the home of Knight Foundation, we support a startup community where world-class innovators can connect, collaborate and create lasting change for the city and beyond.

Since 2012, Knight has invested more than $30 million in nurturing an entrepreneurial ecosystem by connecting innovators, attracting investments and growing the city’s talent base.

Our goal is to accelerate the development of a startup culture, open to the entire community, that helps make Miami a place where ideas are built and ventures are scaled.

The Miami program centers on:

Strengthening connections between the local network of founders, investors and talent to support learning, growth and community.

Creating avenues for new talent—from longtime Miami residents to newcomers—to discover and participate in the city’s growing startup community, connecting interest with opportunity.

Growing Miami’s venture funding capacity by informing investors, introducing outside capital to the region and building funding networks that are known and accessible to local entrepreneurs.

In all of the communities where Knight works, we try to accelerate organic, community-led trends. In Miami, we aim to be catalytic funders, collaborating with private, public and philanthropic partners to support high-impact entrepreneurship.

Knight also invests in the city’s creative sector, as a way to build community, through its arts program. Learn more about Knight’s Arts program.

